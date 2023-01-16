Summit X LLC Acquires 410 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,597,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after purchasing an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,568,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $158.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

