iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH opened at $114.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.40. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $144.98.

