Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,456 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.92 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

