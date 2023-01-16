Summit X LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $265.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

