Summit X LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $90.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

