iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,539 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $467.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.36.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

