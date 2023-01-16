Summit X LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Summit X LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

