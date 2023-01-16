Summit X LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

