Hartline Investment Corp Invests $264,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 27,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $182.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

