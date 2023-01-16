McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 76,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.89 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

