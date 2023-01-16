Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of DG stock opened at $233.52 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.63. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

