Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $268.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.13. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

