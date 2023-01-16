Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $188,418,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,084.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,382,000 after buying an additional 1,022,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,735,000 after buying an additional 926,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $63.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.