Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:XME opened at $56.22 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
