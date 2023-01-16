Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.02 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and $644.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.32 or 0.07408259 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

