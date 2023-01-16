Quantfury Token (QTF) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,780.93

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $96.44 million and approximately $69,780.93 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $9.64 or 0.00046294 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00431068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.17 or 0.30257820 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00772733 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.76885364 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,683.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QTFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.