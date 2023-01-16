Metawar Trading Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $177.97 million and $12.73 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00431068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.17 or 0.30257820 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00772733 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00100977 USD and is up 6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

