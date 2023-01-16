CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00004121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $76.44 million and $21,174.73 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00042958 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00232914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.87022774 USD and is up 9.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,030.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

