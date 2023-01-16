Wanchain 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.21 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.87 million and $1.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.