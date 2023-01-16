Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Reaches $7.83 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.40 million and $7.83 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,832.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00414360 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016880 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00809230 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00104587 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00589347 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00211278 BTC.
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,610,872 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
