Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.56 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $94.38 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02495561 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $10,740,185.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

