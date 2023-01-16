Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $43.26 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.26 or 0.00207655 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $698.66 million and approximately $87.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00074228 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,150,538 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.