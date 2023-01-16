Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0029 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Siacoin has a market cap of $152.54 million and $6.03 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,832.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00414360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00809230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00104587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00589347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00211278 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,062,732,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.