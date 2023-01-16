Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0029 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Siacoin has a market cap of $152.54 million and $6.03 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,832.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00414360 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016880 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00809230 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00104587 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00589347 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00211278 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,062,732,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
