Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.