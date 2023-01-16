Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

