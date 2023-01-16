Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after buying an additional 236,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,350,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,048,063,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,050,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $833,475,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,061 shares of company stock valued at $25,854,798. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $149.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a PE ratio of 533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

