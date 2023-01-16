Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,403 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

Amcor Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.13 on Monday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

