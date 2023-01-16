Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of DE opened at $439.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
