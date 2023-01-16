Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $439.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.