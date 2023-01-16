Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.