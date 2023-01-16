Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,061 shares of company stock valued at $25,854,798. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $149.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

