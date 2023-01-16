Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Lessened by Tobam

Tobam cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

