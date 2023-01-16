Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

