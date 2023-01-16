Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Johnson Controls International (JCI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) recently:

1/13/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2022 – Johnson Controls International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2022 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2022 – Johnson Controls International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

12/9/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Johnson Controls International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $74.00.

12/2/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $68.00 to $76.00.

12/1/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $73.00.

JCI stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

