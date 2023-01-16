Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 473 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $106.19.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.