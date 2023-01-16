Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,296,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 94,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $227,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $227,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,951. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM opened at $69.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $164.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

