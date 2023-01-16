Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

