Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,590 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $1,781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,027,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after purchasing an additional 336,738 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.68.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

