Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health comprises approximately 2.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Guardant Health worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $30.43 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

