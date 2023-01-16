Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,375 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of California Resources worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Corvex Management LP grew its stake in California Resources by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in California Resources by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 576,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after acquiring an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 452,023 shares during the last quarter.

CRC opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.00 million. California Resources had a net margin of 43.44% and a return on equity of 28.71%. Analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

