Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GLW opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.