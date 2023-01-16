Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 355.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ opened at $169.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $188.81.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

