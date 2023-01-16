iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $151,721,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $119.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

