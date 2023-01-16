Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 16,378 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

