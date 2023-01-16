Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $239.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day moving average of $228.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $552.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

