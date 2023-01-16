Sicart Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,361 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.