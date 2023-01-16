Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up approximately 4.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Bunge worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $55,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Down 0.1 %

BG stock opened at $100.42 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

