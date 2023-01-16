Sicart Associates LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises about 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $75.40 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

