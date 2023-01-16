Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,775 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

