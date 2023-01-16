Mackay Shields LLC Sells 47,111 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 740,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,111 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 439,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 215,633 shares during the period.

MHI stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

