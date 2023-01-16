Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.17 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,564 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MYN opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

